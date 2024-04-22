How Ma-Xi Meeting Serves the Chinese Supremo More Than the Cross-Straits Ties

In January 2024, Taiwan witnessed one of its most important presidential and parliamentary elections, with many calling it a choice between war and peace. The election results also spoke to the divided nature of political opinion.

Lai Ching-Te, the candidate of the incumbent Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), won the presidential election, while the majority in the legislative yuan was won by the primary opposition party, the Kuomintang (KMT).

From Beijing’s perspective, there were many wins in these results. For example, KMT’s parliamentary victory creates more pressure on Lai to moderate his anti-China rhetoric. At the same time, Lai’s own victory came amidst growing voices in Taiwan against DPP’s ability to address various socio-economic issues in its previous two terms.