Xi the Dream Man for China: Jinping's Fist For the World, Constitution For Home

Nothing can stop Xi Jinping—not the COVID-19 pandemic, not crumbling coteries, and not even capitalist powers' ostensible isolation. As Xi embarks on the historic third term as the president of China, his trusted man Li Qiang becomes the new premier. Xi is already the head of the Chinese Communist Party and the People's Liberation Army.

Former vice premier Han Zheng has been elected as China's vice-president while the top man of the CCP's anti-corruption commission—Zhao Leji— becomes the new parliamentary chair. All these men are Xi's confidantes.

Photographed as brandishing his right fist, while putting the left palm over China's constitution after the 10 March parliamentary announcement, Xi means business.

But what does it mean for India and the world?