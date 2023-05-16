Wrestlers' Protest Deserves Unconditional Solidarity; the Past Doesn't Matter

This is the second time these wrestlers are camping at the Jantar Mantar. When they decided to protest publicly for the first time, they declared that theirs was a non-political protest and they would not welcome any political leader. Brinda Karat was insultingly refused space on the stage and asked to return. They decamped after the government formed a committee to look into their complaint.

What was done and not done, was in complete contravention of the law in this regard. But the wrestlers went with the word of the government and ended their protest. When months passed and nothing happened, they got exasperated and decided to return to the streets. Only to find that those spurned by them still stand by them. It would be unjust to say that they see in the protest another opportunity to embarrass the government and therefore, have jumped in.

The election campaign in Karnataka coincided with the protests. One does not know whether this protest was made an issue by the opposition in the campaign or not. But the campaign cast a shadow on the protest in a weird manner. The Congress Party declared that if in power, it would ban the Bajrang Dal. The Prime Minister made it an issue and attacked the Congress for insulting Bajrangbali. It was a ludicrous claim to make but you don’t expect better from Narendra Modi.

It was at this point that one of the protestors wrote a social media post supporting the Bajrang Dal. It was reported that Bajrang Punia, a wrestler sitting in the dharna wrote an Instagram post, “I am Bajrangi. I support Bajrang Dal. Jai Shri Ram.”

This post provoked many people who had been supporting the wrestlers from the very beginning of their protest. It was pointed out that the Bajrang Dal itself was a misogynist organisation. It is a violent body with a record of anti-Muslim and anti-Christian violence. How can one support those who stand with such a criminal organisation?