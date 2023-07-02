With Ajit Pawar Jumping Ship, BJP’s Bulldozer Strategy in Maharashtra Evident

Right now, the headline is that Sharad Pawar has been humbled. Talk in political circles for long is that Maharashtra is run by remote control by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah who has been the brain behind the split in the Sena.

It is not that Sr Pawar was overshadowed in the state but he always saw to it that the nephew was in the decision-making process. Ajit never showed any ambitions outside Maharashtra though he was an MP for a brief period in the early nineties.

82-year-old Pawar must have sensed long back that Ajit is on his way out of the party and, therefore, he offered his resignation as the NCP President over a month back. It was to send a message that he was in total command and that 'all is well’ in the party.

For him, this is the second major setback he suffered in Maharashtra. The last was the PDF government led by him way back in 1978 was dismissed by Indira Gandhi when she came back to power at the Centre in 1980.

The move to make Supriya Sule the Working President of the party at the national level with charge of several states including Maharashtra was a given one. This was because time was running out and the succession had to be decided once and for all.

A section of the party led by state NCP Chief Jayant Patil was not on the best of terms with Ajit. Jayant, also a leading cooperative sugar baron, recently faced an ED probe.