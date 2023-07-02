‘We are NCP, All MLAs With Us’: What Ajit Pawar Said on Joining Hands With BJP

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar joined hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Mumbai and took oath as the new deputy chief minister of the state, with eight other leaders being inducted as ministers in the Maharashtra cabinet on Sunday, 2 July.

On being asked if the move has Sharad Pawar's support, Ajit Pawar said: "All MLAs are with us, the party is with us, you don't worry about the rest. A majority is given importance in a democracy. When NCP was split, Bhujbal and Praful Patel joined us."