Why Telangana Remains BJP's Toughest Southern Test, Despite Parliamentary Gains

Telangana’s political terrain is uniquely shaped by Telangana Pride (Astitvam). The BJP has struggled to reconcile its national Hindutva narrative with local sentiment. While leaders like Bandi Sanjay emphasise religious polarisation, others like Eatala Rajender argue that caste and religion dynamics do not work the same way in Telangana as they do in the Hindi heartland.

Furthermore, the party often appears culturally tone-deaf. Prime Minister Modi’s recent Hyderabad visit, where he spent significant time with Andhra leaders like Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan but limited time with local BJP stalwarts, inadvertently fed a narrative of neglect or small-brother status for Telangana. In a state born out of a movement for self-respect, such optics are politically expensive

The BJP's relationship with Andhra-centric parties like the TDP and Janasena remains a risky gamble. While an alliance might offer an arithmetic advantage in urban pockets like Hyderabad region, it risks reviving the Andhra domination sentiment that the BRS skilfully exploits. The party's flip-flops teaming up with Janasena in one election only to declare a solo fight in the next leaves the cadre confused and the voter sceptical.