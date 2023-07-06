India Refuses to Sign SCO Economic Development Strategy

India declined to sign the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO)’s Economic Development Strategy for 2030 on Tuesday, 4 July, citing objections over retaining language that was reminiscent of Chinese official policies.

According to a report by The Wire, India was already wary of Chinese President Xi Jinping's influence on the document, similar to the Global Development Initiative previously.

India decided against signing the 2030 Economic Development Strategy document, citing an overwhelming presence of Chinese catchphrases and an excessive influence of Chinese policy.

India chaired this year's SCO summit for the first time. Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the virtual summit, during which the members adopted eleven documents and decisions.