Why I Choose Dual Citizenship and the Liberties That Go With It Over an OCI Card

But that relationship can become strained, as recent events have shown. The watchdog publication Article 14 discovered, through a Right to Information Act filing, that over 100 OCI cards had been cancelled in the last nine years. As it stated, “Indian embassies and consulates are increasingly tasked with monitoring and stopping those who criticise or even tweet against Modi, government policies, and Hindutva.”

Particularly egregious were those instances when OCIs got into trouble because of their social media posts, or because their queries and explanations were met with silence. How can you defend yourself if you’re ignored by the government? Many people, fearing reprisals, didn’t speak to Article 14 about their OCI woes.

“Interviews with those who did reveal a pattern of punitive action for criticising Modi, his government or its policies, with little scope for appeal, save a stray court decision, if they chose to pursue that expensive, arduous route,” Vijayta Lalwani points out. “Be careful about what you write if you want to visit India again,” one of my relatives warned. And she is an Indian citizen.

If a government is so thin-skinned and insecure that it can’t take dissent for what it is—instead of labelling it “anti-national or “unpatriotic”—then perhaps it’s not worth going through the hassle of getting an OCI card. My doubts actually began three years ago when, in another publication, I read about “a series of restrictions that dramatically constrains the rights and liberties of OCIs in India.” Considered “foreign nationals” for all practical purposes, OCIs would now be required to get permission for, among other things, the vaguely worded “journalistic activities.” Well, I thought, there was no need to rush into what could turn out to be an ambiguous relationship.

Will dual citizenship offer more protection to activists and those who are not shy about expressing their criticism? Probably. Although we live in the age of weaponisation, I do believe, maybe naively, that stripping a person of their citizenship would be harder than cancelling an OCI card.