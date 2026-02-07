Why Must Citizens Bear the First Risk? Hate Speech and Suo Motu Limits

In recent weeks, a familiar pattern has repeated itself. Citizens have filed police complaints. Lawyers have written open letters. Activists have risked retaliation. Communities have absorbed fear, uncertainty, and public vilification.

What has been noticeably absent is early institutional action.

India’s constitutional framework does not require institutions to wait for harm to fully materialise before responding. Powers such as suo motu cognizance allow institutions to formally take notice of issues on their own, without waiting for someone to approach them. These powers exist precisely for situations where harm is foreseeable, ongoing, or structurally difficult for individuals to challenge. This is especially so when complainants may face intimidation, social pressure, or reprisals.

Yet, time and again, the first move has come from below, while institutions empowered to act without invitation appear content to wait.

This raises a deeper constitutional question—one that goes beyond any single incident or personality. What does it mean for a democracy when citizens must take the first risk, while institutions with the authority to intervene hesitate, sometimes until the damage is already done?

This is not merely a question of law. It is a question of constitutional responsibility.