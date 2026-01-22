When Governors Become Disruptors of Federalism: The Case of Tamil Nadu & Kerala

What unfolded earlier this week in the Tamil Nadu and Kerala legislative Assemblies was not a clash over protocol or personality. It was a constitutional moment that exposed how the office of the Governor, once envisioned as a stabilising link in India’s federal system, is increasingly being used as an instrument of political disruption.

At the centre of this confrontation is Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi, who for the third consecutive year, refused to deliver the customary address to the Assembly and walked out.

What followed made matters worse. Within minutes, Lok Bhavan released a detailed three-page explanation, clearly prepared in advance. This was not an impulsive reaction. It was a calculated act.