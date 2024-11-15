We Need to Prioritise People Over Cars

People in authority are either not sensitised enough or could not care less, to realise that a large segment of people walk on the roads, whether as last-mile connectivity from the metro station or any other public transportation to their workplace or home. They are scrambling for safety while crossing the roads or walking on encroached or damaged pathways that are no longer safe.

It is a mundane matter for the administrators, that there are pavements provided where they should be and that people walk on them. Occasionally, in cities like Delhi, motorcyclists and scooterists lap up the unrestrained and easy access to avoid traffic on the roads. Ironically, pedestrian paths along VVIP areas with no broken or missing manholes and with manicured hedges on the side, well-lit at night, have neither pedestrians nor motorcyclists reaping the benefits. In contrast, debris, broken manholes, missing path stones and uneven surfaces dominate areas where the ordinary pedestrian actually walks.