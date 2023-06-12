What's 'Highway Hypnosis' – Blamed for Accidents on Shirdi-Nagpur Highway?

The Samrudhi Mahamarg – connecting Nagpur to Shirdi in Maharashtra –was inaugurated in December 2022. However, barely six months into its opening, it has turned into a death trap with news of frequent accidents grabbing the headlines.

Earlier in June, the state government said that 39 people have lost their lives and 143 have been hurt in accidents on the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway since its launch in December 2022 till the end of April this year.