'Time To Reconsider Proposed Bhopal Bypass Road That Threatens City's Ecology!'

Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation has proposed the construction of a 42 KM Western Bhopal Bypass road from before Manideep and end on Indore Road in the village Phanda Kalan.
(Image altered by The Quint/Namita Chauhan)
India is a signatory of the Ramsar Convention of 1971, formally known as the Convention on Wetlands of International Importance, especially as Waterfowl Habitat, signed in 1971 in the Iranian city of Ramsar. The convention came into force in 1975, with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) serving as its depository. The Bhoj Wetland, encompassing the Upper Lake and Lower Lake of Bhopal, the state's capital city of Madhya Pradesh, has held Ramsar Site status since 2002. However, the government of Madhya Pradesh and the Government of India have sanctioned the construction of a 'Western Bhopal Bypass Road,' which will cut through the crucial catchment area of the Upper Lake, potentially causing irreversible disturbance to its flora and fauna. In the above photo: Upper Lake.
Bhoj Wetland comprises two primary lakes located in Bhopal: the Upper Lake (also known as Bhojtal) and the Lower Lake. These lakes are vital for the city's water supply and harbour diverse flora and fauna. The Upper Lake, a man-made reservoir, is one of India's oldest, dating back to the 11th century when King Bhoj constructed an earthen dam across the Kolans River to safeguard the city against droughts. The Lower Lake, constructed nearly 200 years ago, owes much of its existence to leakage from the Upper Lake. Situated amidst the city of Bhopal, it enhances the urban landscape and improves the overall environment. In the above photo: Lower Lake.
The lakes boast rich biodiversity, particularly in macrophytes, phytoplankton, zooplankton, natural and cultured fish species, resident and migratory birds, insects, reptiles and amphibians. Since implementing a management action plan, which commenced in 1995 with financial support from the government of Japan, several bird species have been sighted in the region that were rarely or never seen before. In photo: Upper Lake and its surrounding ecology.
Together, these lakes form an important urban wetland, serving multiple functions, such as providing essential water resources for drinking, irrigation, and fishing and offering recreational opportunities for the city's inhabitants. The Bhoj Wetland’s significant biodiversity, which supports various species of birds, aquatic life, and plant species, makes it an important area for conservation. In photo: The forest area around the wetland.
The watershed of Upper Lake is mostly rural, with dense human settlements of urban Bhopal towards the eastern and northeastern sides. This is precisely why the flora and fauna of Upper Lake could be preserved for so long; because of this, it could be designated as a ‘Ramsar Site’ in 2002. Ramsar sites are recognised for their ecological significance, supporting diverse species of plants and animals, including rare, endangered, and migratory species. They also play critical roles in hydrological processes, flood control, water purification, and climate regulation. The Ramsar Convention encourages the designation of such sites to ensure their protection and management for current and future generations. Recently, in 2023, Bhopal was also nominated by the Government of India for ‘Wetland City Accreditation’ under the Ramsar Convention. In photo: Village Borkhedi.
One of the pivotal reasons the Upper Lake (Bhoj Wetland) has been preserved for so long is its rural catchment area, which has remained undisturbed for centuries. Particularly, the Upper Lake encompasses a vast rural catchment area, comprising approximately 80% of the total catchment area, spread across Districts Bhopal and Sehore in Madhya Pradesh, India. The Kolans River serves as the lifeline and primary water source for the Upper Lake, and the surrounding area forms the crucial drainage network of the catchment area. The drainage pattern in this area is dendritic, flowing northwest towards the Upper Lake. This extensive rural catchment has harboured unique and well-conserved flora and fauna, making it ecologically sensitive. Efforts to preserve the Upper Lake have long involved maintaining the integrity of this rural catchment. In Photo: Catchment area, village Borkhedi.
Hence, the proposed bypass road's additional segment is unnecessary and threatens the rural catchment of the Upper Lake, designated as a Ramsar Site. The rural catchment area to the south of the Upper Lake, where this extensive bypass road is planned, holds paramount importance for the lake. Rainfall originating from Sehore District and flowing southward constitutes a primary water source for the Upper Lake. It is precisely through this catchment area and its drainage system that the Upper Lake receives most of its water. (In photo: Narela Village, which would also be touched by the proposed bypass road.)
However, despite its importance, the pivotal catchment area around the Kolans River faces imminent threat due to the proposed construction of a vast 'Western Bhopal Bypass Road.' This road, spanning approximately 40.9 kilometres, has been approved by both the Government of India and the Government of Madhya Pradesh. Its primary objective is facilitating vehicular traffic flow from Mandideep, an industrial area in District Raisen, to Indore, bypassing Bhopal. The construction of this road directly cuts through the aforementioned catchment area and impacts 12 villages within it. This bypass road poses a significant risk to the ecological balance of the lake catchment area, particularly affecting its most critical zones. The overall impact on the lakes and their surrounding environment is likely to be irreversible. Notably, this project has been sanctioned despite its absence from Bhopal's development master plan. In photo: Proposed map of the project.
Given the above circumstances, as a concerned citizen of Bhopal, there is an urgent need to cancel the proposed additional stretch of the bypass road, spanning 12 kilometres. This action is necessary not only to safeguard and preserve the Upper Lake and its flora and fauna but also to prevent the unnecessary construction of a road that would cause permanent and irreversible damage to the Bhoj Wetland. (In photo: Upper Lake).
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)