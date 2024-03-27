'Time To Reconsider Proposed Bhopal Bypass Road That Threatens City's Ecology!'

However, despite its importance, the pivotal catchment area around the Kolans River faces imminent threat due to the proposed construction of a vast 'Western Bhopal Bypass Road.' This road, spanning approximately 40.9 kilometres, has been approved by both the Government of India and the Government of Madhya Pradesh. Its primary objective is facilitating vehicular traffic flow from Mandideep, an industrial area in District Raisen, to Indore, bypassing Bhopal. The construction of this road directly cuts through the aforementioned catchment area and impacts 12 villages within it. This bypass road poses a significant risk to the ecological balance of the lake catchment area, particularly affecting its most critical zones. The overall impact on the lakes and their surrounding environment is likely to be irreversible. Notably, this project has been sanctioned despite its absence from Bhopal's development master plan. In photo: Proposed map of the project.