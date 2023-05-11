‘Wait & Watch’ After NCLT: The Future of Go First Airline Yet to Find a Landing

There have been media reports that some lessors have already approached the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to take back the aircraft that they leased to Go First. However, there is a question mark on this now. According to Hazarika as of now, the aircraft lessors will have to now wait with respect to the deregistration of the aircraft from the notation register of DGCA. Others feel that the lessors will "imminently file an appeal” against this ruling and will try their best to get their assets back at the earliest. Then there is Go First’s fleet. The airline has 54 aircraft but 28 of these were grounded due to the non-supply of engines by Pratt &Whitney.

The next major issue that Go First will have to address is how to deal with the faulty P&W engines on its aircraft. The airline had cited these faulty engines as the reason that it had been running losses and had to declare insolvency.

One option that Go First has for dealing with the faulty P&W engines is to go in for CFM engines for its aircraft instead. This is something which Air India and IndiGo have done earlier. However, this will mean spending more money as besides paying the current outstanding new contracts for these engines will also have to be confirmed.