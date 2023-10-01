‘She Made My Heart Flutter & How’: Confessions of an Ardent Waheeda Rehman Fan

Conferring the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke award to veteran actress Waheeda Rehman (born 1938) for her distinctive contribution to Indian Cinema will gladden the hearts of her vast fan following, which spans many generations of film lovers in the extended Indian sub-continent. I am in the 70-plus septuagenarian basket.

My personal 'fan' recall is being part of a group of mofussil (small-town) boys who were appearing for the NDA SSB interview in Bangalore, in the winter of 1965 and accidentally watching a Hindi film – Guide. We walked out giddy and totally mesmerised by the enchanting Waheeda Rehman and the special chemistry she shared with co-star Dev Anand (whose birth centenary was celebrated on 26 September).