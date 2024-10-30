Vijay Makes an Explosive Political Debut. Can He Really Challenge the DMK?

Radhakrishnan reckons Vijay's party can attract the silent voters.

"There is a consistent segment of around 10 percent of the electorate that actively seeks alternative political options. This particular group, called as silent voters, has contributed to the increased vote shares of parties like the BJP and the Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) in recent elections. Given the current political landscape, these voters may now consider shifting their support to Vijay’s party as they look for fresh leadership and new political alternatives. This alignment could bolster the TVK’s electoral prospects and establish it as a formidable contender in Tamil Nadu politics," he explained.

When asked about Vijay's lack of demonstrated vote share and strength in electoral politics, Radhakrishnan said Tamil Nadu voters are increasingly disillusioned with the dynastic politics of the major Dravidian parties. Notably, Vijay's parents were present at the rally, but he chose not to put them on display – a move that was carefully observed by the audience.

"The majority of the crowd at Vijay's maiden rally, which drew nearly five lakh attendees, came from the five northern districts, leaving his overall strength across the entire state somewhat uncertain. Unlike the gatherings often organised by Dravidian parties, which typically rely on cash incentives and other enticements, this turnout was predominantly made up of enthusiastic youth and middle-class volunteers supporting Vijay. While not all attendees may translate into votes, it is anticipated that at least 80 percent of the crowd will support him at the polls. His star power, combined with the public's desire for political change, has resonated strongly with ordinary citizens," Radhakrishnan concluded.

(Vinodh Arulappan is an independent journalist with over 15 years of experience covering Tamil Nadu politics, socio-culture issues, courts, and crime in newspapers, television, and digital platforms.)