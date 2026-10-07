TVK’s INDIA Entry Comes With a Question: How Far Will Vijay Go Against the BJP?

On 3 October, TVK ministers Aadhav Arjuna and Marie Wilson attended the Tamil Nadu INDIA bloc meeting at the Congress headquarters in Chennai. Congress state president B Manickam Tagore called it a historic development.

Arjuna said that TVK’s participation itself meant that the party was part of the bloc. The meeting also decided on protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

For the INDIA bloc, the immediate gain is substantial. It now includes the ruling party in Tamil Nadu and a Chief Minister with considerable popular recognition. Congress, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK), and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), which were recently associated with the DMK, are now aligned with TVK. The two Assembly bypolls on 6 October are the first electoral test of this new arrangement.

But the shift also creates a paradox. In the 2024 Lok Sabha election, the DMK won 22 of Tamil Nadu’s 39 seats, making it the largest parliamentary component within the INDIA alliance in the state. TVK has no Lok Sabha members. The bloc has therefore gained the party that runs the Tamil Nadu government while losing the party that currently holds the largest number of parliamentary seats from the state.