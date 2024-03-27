CAA: Can Bengali Hindus, Who are Out of Assam NRC, Now Get Indian Citizenship?

Socio-political organisations like the All Assam Bengali Hindu Association (AABHA), North East Linguistic and Ethnic Coordination Committee (NELECC), and the South Assam wing of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) have demanded amendment in CAA rules and have asked the central government to make the process more people-friendly.

Members of AABHA, in a letter to the Prime Minister, have demanded the inclusion of "Self Declaration" and an option in Schedule 1A, which requires a person to submit documents to prove that they were a resident of Bangladesh, Pakistan, or Afghanistan.