Manipur: Meiteis Want an NRC, but All All Kuki-zo Groups Must Oppose It

The ongoing violence in Manipur has claimed hundreds of lives. The indifference of the Centre to the internal conflict which has taken the shape of a civil war has drawn desired criticism and wonder about their minimal interference.

It certainly raises a lot of questions about why the Prime Minister has refused to deal with the issue at all. Are things really out of hand? Or, are there more layers than what meet the eye? Only time will tell what is the future of Manipur.

Dark clouds hang over the state. It is an anomie-like situation, where there is a complete breakdown of social order, particularly between the Kuki-Zo people, on one hand, and Meiteis, on the other.