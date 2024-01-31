'Foreigners Everywhere': Theme Of Venice Biennale 2024 Significant in Many Ways

The word “biennale” in India is now well associated with Kochi, which has been regularly hosting the Kochi-Muziris biennale since 2012. In December 2023, Delhi hosted its first major biennale, the India Art, Architecture, Design Biennale 2023 (IAADB 2023).

The 2023 Biennale, held in the evocative setting of the Red Fort, was meant to launch a wide-ranging conversation between artists, architects, designers, photographers, collectors, curators, art professionals, and gallery owners.

A theme for each day of the week was selected and completed by exhibitions designed in both physical and digital form by seven curators.