The Economic Cost of Erasing Lucknow’s Kebabs From UP’s Food Map

In October last year, at the 43rd UNESCO General Conference in Uzbekistan, Lucknow was named a 'Creative City of Gastronomy'—the second Indian city after Hyderabad to enter the network. UNESCO’s own citation singled out galawati kebab and awadhi biryani among the dishes that earned the city its place.

Now, six months later, when the Uttar Pradesh government has published its One District, One Cuisine (ODOC) list of 208 dishes meant to be marketed to those very tourists UNESCO was sending Lucknow’s way, neither the galawati nor the biryani has made the cut.