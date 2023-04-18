From Chapli Kebab to Jalebis: Celebrating Iftar in South Asian Hub of London

Outside the 25-year-old Himalaya Restaurant, a stall has been set up selling fried and baked goods. Shoppers swarm at the counter whilst hopeful diners huddle inside, hoping to score a table.

Babar Chaudhary, 46, who is sometimes in charge of the restaurant, notices the spike in footfall during the holy month each year. “During Ramzan, we create special items like fish pakora, aloo chop, and chapli kebab, which you don't usually get. We are very popular and usually get a lot of footfall at the restaurant, but the crowd is something else during Ramzan. Most people coming here are Asians who come here to buy clothes and jewellery, and our numbers double during Ramzan.”



No feast is complete without a sweet ending, and this seems to ring true on Green Street, where Tariq Choudhary, 44, of the Nirala sweet shop, also notices a rise in footfall just before Iftar. “During Ramzan, we prepare samosa, jalebis, and pakoras which a lot of people buy for Iftar. Most of our clients are local as the neighbourhood has a lot of South Asians, but we even get people from far-off places of London and beyond as well.”