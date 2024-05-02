Social Media Reactions in India to University Protests in the US Are Premature

Defending that difficult decision, one of the Judges noted, “The hard fact is that sometimes we must make decisions we do not like. We make them because they are right, right in the sense that the law and the Constitution, as we see them, compel the result.”

The compulsion to hold free speech gets tested daily in the US media with the thriving retinue of both pro-and-antigovernment voices, co-existing simultaneously. For every Fox News or Rupert Murdoch, there is a counterbalancing CNN or MSNBC to allow divergences of ideological views, without the sort of fear or favour that exists in some other countries.

The daily reportage and the usage of memes, accusations, aspersions, and mocking towards both the Presidential candidates in the US election fray is still admirable for the complete freedom that it allows to both sides. Imagined offense, ideology, or nationalism with any accompanying drama of 'manufactured outrage’ cannot be used towards suppressing or denying of any contrarian opinion in the US.