Iran-Israel Conflict: What's at Stake for India as West Asia Crisis Escalates?

The latest escalation in the conflict has been marked by unprecedented strikes conducted by Iran in Israeli territory on Saturday, 13 April, in retaliation against Israel's 1 April attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus which killed over a dozen people – including top Iranian officials.

Several countries which share cordial ties with both Iran and Israel, including India, have called for an immediate de-escalation so that the conflict does not turn into a full-blown war.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had said a day after Iran's strikes that the conflict must be solved through "dialogue & diplomacy". India had also issued an advisory last week urging citizens not to travel to either of the countries.