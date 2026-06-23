From Jefferson to Nehru: How America Shaped India's Freedom Struggle

The British Empire had long justified its rule by claiming to bring constitutional rights to its subjects. In practice, however, it denied those rights to Indians. This contradiction was starkly apparent to the early Indian nationalists, who were often educated in English and steeped in liberal political thought. They saw in the American Revolution a precedent for their own demand for the “rights of Englishmen,” and the Declaration of Independence—which asserted that “all men are created equal”—provided a moral lens through which the hypocrisy of imperial rule could be brought into focus.

In his 1901 publication Poverty and Un-british Rule in India, Dadabhai Naoroji emphasised that British governance in India violated the principles Britain purported to represent. In his Home Rule speeches, Bal Gangadhar Tilak argued that India’s social and economic grievances persisted because political power remained entirely in British hands, noting that without authority over trade, society, and governance, Indians could not secure prosperity or reform. Similarly, Lala Lajpat Rai observed that although British political thought professed liberal doctrines—that the state existed for the people, and that liberty and equality were fundamental—these principles were not applied in India, where imperial interests consistently overrode the rights and dignity of the governed.

In fact, American colonists had enjoyed even greater political rights than Indians—yet they found British rule to be intolerable. And as the Declaration noted, governments derive their “just powers from the consent of the governed.”