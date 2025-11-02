Trump Should be Paranoid, Not Happy, That China’s Blinked on Rare Earth Metals

Donald Trump wanted to clobber China with egregiously high tariffs. Too many people, including yours truly, warned him the whiplash could hurt America but make China stronger. That’s what happened. Now Trump is dancing with joy that China is resuming buying millions of tons of soyabeans from beleaguered American farmers. Uncle Sam is ecstatic that China has released the chokehold on exports of rare earth metals, allowing America’s electronics and high-tech industries to breathe for one more year. There’s a palpable re-emergence of complacency.

That’s mighty dangerous! I know that Trump is disdainful of history, but somebody should tell him what China once did—and will do again, even more coercively—if the world were to fool itself into relaxing.

In the heyday of American power, from the mid-1960s through the 1980s, the US dominated the production of rare earth metals. Mines in 14 states—including California, Alaska, and Wyoming—harvested tons of the precious substances for use in rapidly innovating industries like technology, health care, and defence. The biggest site was a mine in Mountain Pass, California, on the edge of the Mojave Desert, whose rare earth deposits were discovered in 1949.

The pit expanded in the 1960s with the advent of colour TV, which relied on its stores of europium to create the red hues. By the late 1980s, Mountain Pass produced the bulk of the world’s rare earth metals, digging up as much as 20,000 tons of ore a day.