Think.NXT: Can Discovery Of Rare Earth Metals In India Cut Its China Dependence?

Between the '60s and the ‘80s, the US was the dominant player in the rare earth industry.

It was in 1986 that Chinese Premier Deng Xiaoping realised that China has the largest reserves of rare earth metals in the world. In fact, 30 percent of global reserves came from China at the time.

“Deng Xiaoping said so in as many words – what oil is to the Middle East, rare earth metals will be for China,” Bahl recalled. He added that Xiaoping put the might of the state to push China to become a global leader in rare earth metals.

It is pertinent to note here that China at the time gave very low wages to its workers, the working conditions in the mines were dreadful, and China gave little importance to environmental safeguards.

“As a result of all of this, the Chinese cost of production was very low. Co-incidentally, the US suffered a radioactive leak and contamination in one of its biggest mines at the same time. So, the US government came in stronger with environmental safeguards.” ~ Raghav Bahl

This led to most of the countries in the world opting to not extract rare earth metals themselves, and instead choose to import them from China, which was offering the most competitive prices.