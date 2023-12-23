India’s Growth Story is Linked to Progress Made on Digitisation and Its Access

The committee on Deepening Digital Payments constituted by the RBI in 2019 under the chairmanship of Nandan Nilekani had recommended that market forces should drive transaction prices (MDR) for the inclusion of small startups and incentivising innovation. Later, in the minutes of a meeting between banks and the NPCI on February 14, 2020, it was emphasized that the RBI should also account for the expenses related to UPI infrastructure. It underlined that while banks have a role in contributing to the payment system, the government and the RBI should also share the cost burden in promoting the country's digital payment system.

The NPCI’s subsequent recommendation in March 2023, proposed an interchange fee of up to 1.1 per cent on merchants when person-to-merchant (P2M) transactions above Rs 2,000 are carried out through Prepaid Payment Instruments (PPIs) like digital wallets on UPI. The impact will be felt by larger merchants whose customers will conduct online transactions using digital wallets. The merchant may raise their pricing to compensate for the additional costs. However, this will increase revenue.