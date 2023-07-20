UPA Rebranded: How 'INDIA’ Could Surprise NDA With A Smooth Seat Distribution

The biggest question, though, is of seat distribution, among the alliance partners. The trickier states are Punjab where the AAP and Congress are the top two forces, UP where Congress could demand a respectable share from SP, Kerala where CPM and Congress are historical rivals, and West Bengal where there is a tussle for ceding space between Mamata Banerjee’s TMC and Congress.

However, it appears to be more difficult than it is. Let’s see how!

If the alliance partners adopt the principle of leaving the seat for the winning party (in seats they won in 2019) and to the runner-up party (where it finished 2nd in 2019), then seat distribution should not be such a big problem. The formula is also based on the principle of natural justice.

Out of the 26 parties, 17 parties won seats in 2019, totalling 144 (Table 1), this is after adjusting for the break up in Shiv Sena and NCP. Congress leads the pack with 52 seats, followed by DMK (23), TMC (22), and JD(U) with 44 seats. This takes care of 27% of Lok Sabha's strength. (Note: By-poll results have not been considered).