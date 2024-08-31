UP Digital Media Policy Incentivises Content Creators but to What End?

The UP government has unveiled a contentious new digital media policy known as “Uttar Pradesh Digital Media Policy, 2024”. This policy aims to reward social media influencers and digital platforms for favourable coverage of its initiatives, while simultaneously issuing warnings of legal repercussions for content it considers "objectionable" or "anti-national." Under this policy, the government will compile a list of agencies and firms designated to receive advertising contracts.

These entities will be tasked with producing and showcasing content—such as tweets, videos, posts, and reels—across platforms like X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram, highlighting the government's "schemes and achievements." For this, the government has established a tiered pay scale for digital media account holders, operators, and influencers across platforms like X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube, categorising them based on their subscriber and follower counts.