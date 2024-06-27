Ukraine Peace Summit: India Needs to Step Up Its Role in Conflict Resolution

India did well to attend the conference, though at a junior level, and in spite of the fact that Zelensky had met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi a number of times, including on the sidelines of the G7 summit, almost on the eve of the conference in Bürgenstock. Pavan Kapoor, Secretary (West), Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), represented India at the conference.

The participation is consistent with India's resolve to find a peaceful resolution to the conflict and to spare no opportunity to achieve this. "India’s participation in the Summit, as well as in the preceding NSA/Political Director-level meetings based on Ukraine’s Peace Formula, was in line with our consistent approach to facilitate a lasting and peaceful resolution to the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy. We continue to believe that such a resolution requires a sincere and practical engagement between the two parties to the conflict," read an MEA statement.

In particular, after Modi’s participation in the G7, India manifested itself as a bridge between the G7, Russia, and the Global South with its participation at the conference on Ukraine, signalling its ability to act as a conduit between both sides, if and when necessary. This is a role India has already played on a number of occasions, quietly, and away from the media glare.

At the same time, India did not sign the final declaration, in line with its neutral status on the conflict. Underscoring this position, Kapoor, in his remarks at the conference said, "We continue to believe that such a peace requires bringing together all stakeholders and a sincere and practical engagement between the two parties to the conflict.......In our view, only those options acceptable to both parties can lead to abiding peace. In line with this approach, we have decided to avoid association with the Joint Communiqué or any other document emerging from this Summit."

India's decision has been a wise and nuanced one. However, the new government under Modi 3.0 should be more proactive and step up its role in keeping with its aspirations as an emerging power and a leading voice of the Global South.

India does not need to float its own peace plan for this increasingly brutal conflict with both parties taking up maximalist positions. It can, however, facilitate a meeting of all stakeholders, something that has not yet happened. That would indeed be the most constructive step in the path to peace. It is what much of the world wants.

(Aditi Bhaduri is a journalist and political analyst. She tweets @aditijan. This is an opinion piece. The views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for the same.)