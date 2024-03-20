6 More Years for Vladimir Putin. What it Means for India-Russia Ties

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been returned to power for another term in what a critic sarcastically termed “a landslide” election.

Putin reportedly won more than 87 per cent of the votes, which is the highest he has won in comparison to the four previous elections he has been involved in. In 2012, Putin received 63.6 per cent of the vote and in 2018, it was 76.7 per cent. The somewhat improbable number touching 90 per cent is a sign that the Russian system is now fully autocratic. His fifth term will end in 2030.

Western countries had already dismissed the election result as a sham, but following the verdict, countries like China, India and North Korea congratulated Putin. In a message, PM Modi said he looked forward to strengthening New Delhi’s “time-tested special and privileged strategic partnership with Moscow.”