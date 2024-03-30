War, Peace, and Everything In Between: Will India’s Position on Ukraine Change?

Kuleba’s main objective was to solicit India’s support for Ukraine's peace plan and an upcoming peace conference in Switzerland, dates for which have yet to be announced. He has also pitched for Indian investment in Ukraine and the resumption of trade ties.

"In New Delhi, I had sincere and comprehensive talks with @DrSJaishankar about Ukrainian-Indian bilateral relations, the situation in our regions, and global security," he wrote on X. "We paid specific attention to the Peace Formula and next steps on the path of its implementation. We also co-chaired the Ukrainian-Indian intergovernmental commission review meeting and agreed to restore the level of cooperation between our countries that existed prior to the full-scale war launched by Russia, as well as identify new promising projects to take our relations to the next level."