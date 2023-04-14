CISCO Is Just the Start; Caste System Is Finally Getting Global Recognition

The issue of caste within the country was exemplified most recently by the outrageous case of Darshan Solanki, a first-year IIT (Indian Institute of Technology) Bombay student who died by suicide with the institute denying any role of caste discrimination. Solanki’s sister has claimed that her brother had mentioned “caste-related issues faced by some students at IIT Bombay and that he had himself experienced.”

33 students have died by suicide at IITs since 2018, who belong SC (Scheduled Caste), ST (Scheduled Tribe), and OBC (Other Backward Classes) communities. In the same period, NITs (National Institute of Technology) and IIMs (Indian Institute of Management) across the country have registered 28 deaths by suicides of students, the majority of whom belonged to the SC, ST, and OBC communities.

The disease that is caste is spread by educated people who migrate abroad for work. On 21 February earlier this year, Seattle became the first city in the United States to ban discrimination on the basis of caste after an ordinance was passed by the City Council. It was introduced by Council Member Kshama Sawant. Before this, in December 2021, Harvard University became the first Ivy League university to recognise caste-based discrimination.

At CISCO, a multinational corporation based at San Jose, California, caste discrimination has made big news all over. It was a case consisting of two men who were classmates at an IIT over two decades ago, one Brahmin and one Dalit. Twenty years later, both of them made it to Silicon Valley.