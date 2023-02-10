Alibaba Exits India - Sells Its Entire Stake Holding in Paytm

Paytm's shares have been rallying in the last few days since it announced operating profitability in its Q3FY23 results with EBITDA before ESOP cost at ₹31 Crore, significantly ahead of its guidance of September 2023.

The fintech giant revenue from operations increased to ₹2,062 crore (no UPI incentive recorded this quarter), a growth of 42% YoY. This was followed by Paytm's robust operating update of January 2023 that it filed with the stock exchange on February 8.