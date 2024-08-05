'There is No Formula': Kajol On How Indian Cinema Has Changed

The actor spole to Wariety about the unpredictable nature of box office success. She said: “Right now, it’s a huge question mark. There is no formula...we can’t predict audiences. If we could, we’d be gods of the film industry.”

She also went on to add the changing tastes of the audiences: “When you’re watching content in all different languages across the world, you’re bound to compare your own content to it.”

She added, “Today, you’re not only going to be compared to the people within your sphere, it’s a lot bigger, this pool is much bigger for you to stand out in. And therefore, you have to perform at that level as well.”



Kajol will next be seen in Sarzameen and Do Patti.