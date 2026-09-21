Trump’s New H-1B Measures Raise Fresh Questions for Employers and Workers

Two things are true at once. The administration has produced measurable declines in the use of the H-1B program by the outsourcing sector, which it describes as the intended result. And the legal foundation for several of its measures remains unsettled: the primary fee is vacated, the replacement fee is a proposal, and the layoff order relies on agency discretion that may exceed what Congress authorised in 1998.

For companies that rely on foreign talent, the practical reality is heightened compliance risk and reduced predictability regardless of how the litigation resolves. For workers, the reality is that immigration outcomes now depend more heavily on employer decisions they do not control. Both groups will be watching the same three things: the appellate ruling on the $100,000 fee, the final version of the DHS fee rule after the 24 September comment deadline, and the agency guidance that will determine how the layoff order is actually applied.

This article is for general information only and does not constitute legal advice. Readers with specific questions should consult a licensed immigration attorney.

(Sai Srinivas Reddy Bhumireddy is an Attorney at Law, licensed in the State of Indiana, US, practicing in Immigration Law, Family Law, and Personal Injury. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed are the author's own. The Quint does not endorse or is responsible for them.)