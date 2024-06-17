Traversing through Delhi's Water Crisis Towards a Sustainable Future

The water crisis in Delhi has reached a critical point, with its bottom 30 percent of residents facing severe shortages and grappling with poor water quality. Groundwater levels are plummeting at an alarming rate, worsened by pollution stemming from industrial and agricultural activities, untreated sewage, and the chemicals utilised in water treatment processes.

The unprecedented heatwave sweeping across Northwest India has cast a blistering shadow over the region, exacerbating existing water access challenges and reshaping water usage patterns. As temperatures soar to record highs, the water demand surged, placing immense strain on already depleting water sources.

Residents in the lower socio-economic settlements grapple with dwindling water reserves as reservoirs evaporate faster than they can be replenished, intensifying the struggle for access to clean water. The scorching heat accelerated water scarcity and complicated the situation by heightening water contamination risks.