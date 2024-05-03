'Never Saw Water in My Taps. One Baramati is Made of Gold, The Other is all Ash'

"We are told water will come today, tomorrow, day after! When will we actually get water? We made you big and you cheat us?" an old woman shouted on a mic from the gathering at a protest site in Maharashtra's Baramati in January this year. On the stage was Lok Sabha MP and Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCPSP) leader Supriya Sule.

At least 24 villages from the Baramati Lok Sabha were protesting for the the most basic demand - water supply.

The protests were called off a week later after assurances by both Sule and Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar - now on opposite sides — and written assurances by the state government to expedite supply of water to these villages by 7 April.