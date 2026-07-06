What Tiruvallur's Ammonia Gas Leak Says About India's Industrial Safety System

First, the change in the role of the inspector. Under the new code, inspectors became "inspector-cum-facilitators." The reasoning had some merit—Inspector Raj was real, and officials sometimes misused their powers to delay businesses or extract informal payments. But the solution went too far. Inspections became randomised and web-based, and companies were allowed to self-certify compliance.

The Tiruvallur case shows what this means in practice: an earlier inspection had already found that the Peter & Paul plant lacked a proper alarm system and fire hydrants—the most basic safety infrastructure imaginable. The inspection spotted the problem. But the system had no teeth to force the company to fix it. In the gap between finding and fixing, 18 people died.

Second, the code's reliance on third-party audits. The idea is that independent auditors can assess safety faster than government officials. But can an auditor truly be independent when the company being audited is also paying the bill?