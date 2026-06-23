Tiruvallur Ammonia Gas Leak: Death Toll Rises, Over Six Dozen People Critical

As highlighted by Scroll, among those hospitalised, 31 are on ventilator support, 11 are in intensive care, and one is on non-invasive ventilation. The majority of the affected workers are women from Assam, Odisha, and Jharkhand. The leak spread rapidly as most workers were in the residential unit due to the weekly holiday. Police have registered a case, and the chief minister announced compensation of ₹2 lakh for the families of the deceased.