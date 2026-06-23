Tiruvallur Ammonia Gas Leak: Death Toll Rises, Over Six Dozen People Critical

On 21 June 2026, an ammonia gas leak occurred at a private seafood processing unit in Tiruvallur district, Tamil Nadu. The incident resulted in the deaths of at least seven workers, with over 67 others hospitalised and under medical observation. Most of the deceased were women migrant workers from Odisha. Emergency response teams were deployed, and investigations into the cause of the leak are ongoing.
According to Deccan Herald, the death toll rose to seven after five more workers succumbed to injuries following the initial incident. The ammonia leak originated from St Peter’s Paul Seafoods Exports Private Limited near Periyapalayam and spread to the residential complex housing over 120 migrant workers. The affected individuals exhibited symptoms such as breathlessness, eye and respiratory tract irritation, coughing, and chest discomfort.
As reported by Hindustan Times, the Tamil Nadu Health Minister’s Office confirmed that 67 people remain under medical care, with two discharged after initial treatment. The incident occurred during routine operations, and authorities have launched an investigation into the exact cause of the leak. A three-member committee was formed to submit an interim report within 24 hours and a final report within three days.
As highlighted by Scroll, among those hospitalised, 31 are on ventilator support, 11 are in intensive care, and one is on non-invasive ventilation. The majority of the affected workers are women from Assam, Odisha, and Jharkhand. The leak spread rapidly as most workers were in the residential unit due to the weekly holiday. Police have registered a case, and the chief minister announced compensation of ₹2 lakh for the families of the deceased.
As noted in an article by The Indian Express, ammonia exposure can cause severe irritation to the skin, eyes, throat, and lungs, and may result in pulmonary edema, respiratory failure, and long-term health consequences such as chronic cough and asthma. There is no specific antidote for ammonia poisoning; treatment focuses on removing the chemical and providing supportive care. “Exposure for a long time may affect people's ability to sense the chemical,” the article quoted the US Centres for Disease Control.
“I am deeply saddened by the tragic ammonia gas leak incident at a shrimp processing factory in Kannigaipair Village, near Periyapalayam, Tiruvallur district, which has resulted in the loss of precious lives and caused injuries to several workers"TN Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar
Efforts are ongoing to repatriate the bodies of the deceased workers to Odisha, with state officials coordinating with Tamil Nadu authorities for post-mortem and other formalities. Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced an ex gratia of ₹4 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased worker. Some injured workers remain in critical condition.
Political developments followed the incident, with opposition parties demanding a detailed discussion in the Tamil Nadu Assembly. AIADMK MLAs staged a walkout, while DMK and Left legislators pressed for accountability and a comprehensive report on the safety lapse. The Speaker assured that the issue would be taken up for discussion.
Initial emergency response included arrests of the factory owners and deployment of police, fire, and health officials to manage the situation. The Chief Minister ordered enhanced surveillance of industries using hazardous chemicals and a review of licensing intervals for such units.
Medical bulletins indicated that repairs and containment efforts were underway at the affected facility, with authorities monitoring the situation and ensuring ongoing treatment for those hospitalised.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.