The Uniform Civil Code of Uttarakhand is Born Out of a Desire to Hegemonise

It is almost two decades now since The Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005 recognised the idea of a ‘domestic relationship’, which might include ‘two persons who live, or have, at any point of time, lived together in a shared household; when they are related by consanguinity, marriage, or through a relationship in the nature of marriage, adoption or are family members living together in a joint family.’

There was no requirement of prior registration of each ‘domestic relationship’ either; the aggrieved party could make a claim of being/ or having been in such a relationship, and having suffered domestic abuse, and it was for the magistrate to judge the claim on merits.

The DV Act, as it has come to be known, was born out of an organic process where the need for such a law was first articulated by women’s groups, and the law was drafted in active consultation with such groups. From all accounts it did shift the dynamic of social power, making gender relations just a little bit more equitable by recognising the spectrum of violence in the household.