The Contradictions Within Prashant Kishor's Muslim Outreach

Bihar’s political space has recently been dominated by the newly kindled Jan Suraaj Party founded by Prashant Kishor. As much as we see Kishor’s enthusiasm while rallying Muslims behind him, his efforts raise questions regarding his objectives, considering he was the “master strategist” behind the BJP’s colossal win in 2014.

While Kishor’s face-saving could be that the BJP’s 2014 win was not mustered by religious divisiveness but rather as a campaign against the “corruption-ridden” rule of the UPA, it would be naive to say that Muslims were also settled with the idea of Narendra Modi coming to power.