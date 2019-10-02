Gandhi Jayanti: The Mahatma's Solution to Kashmir? An India-Pakistan ‘Alliance’

Many Pakistanis are unaware that the Mahatma’s killer Nathuram Godse called him the “Father of Pakistan”. In a statement before the court (‘Why I Killed Gandhi’) Godse condemned “Gandhi’s persistent policy of appeasement towards the Muslims”. He said: “Gandhi is being referred to as the Father of the Nation. But if that is so, he had failed his paternal duty inasmuch as he has acted very treacherously to the nation by his consenting to the partitioning of it. I stoutly maintain that Gandhi has failed in his duty. He has proved to be. His inner-voice, his spiritual power and his doctrine of non-violence of which so much is made of, all crumbled before Jinnah’s iron will and proved to be powerless.”

In his insightful book Jinnah vs. Gandhi, Roderick Matthews writes: “Jinnah and Gandhi have each been acclaimed as the ‘father’ of a modern state, but parenthood has not been kind to neither of them.”