Jan Suraaj Party: Will Prashant Kishor Become a Strong Alternative in Bihar?

RJD's state president Jagada Nand Singh, in a hard-hitting letter that is also being seen as a warning, stated, “The party to be launched by Prashant Kishor Pandey is being supported and financed by the BJP and other communal forces. This is going to be a B team of the BJP.”

Whether it is the RJD, the JD (U), or the Congress party, they treat PK as a pawn of the BJP, existing only to weaken secular forces and the INDIA block in Bihar. “No matter how many Muslim candidates he fields, the community understands his nefarious designs,” asserted Samir Kumar of the Congress party.

And the RJD’s Manoj Jha said, “Prashant talks about the welfare of Muslims, but I never saw him speaking on the bulldozers which are demolishing houses and shops of Muslims in BJP-ruled states. I never heard him speaking on mob lynching of Muslims.”

PK but also assured 40 tickets to women. In Bihar, women across castes have, by and large, voted for Nitish Kumar during the last 15 years, impressed by his women's reservation policies in panchayat and local bodies elections, along with school uniforms and bicycles for girls. If he is trying to hit the RJD by luring Muslims, he is eyeing the support of women to hit Nitish Kumar.

Nobody knows which way Bihar voters will shift but one thing is crystal clear. The established political parties, mainly regional outfits, will have to work hard to maintain their vote bank in light of PK's entry into elections next year.

