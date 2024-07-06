Why the Tories' Devastating Loss Marks a Change in the Shape of British Politics

On foreign policy, too, there will be little obvious change of direction. Britain will continue to support and arm Ukraine in the face of Russia’s invasion, and will maintain links with Israel while calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. The new Labour government may be more willing to express concerns about human rights observance, but it will be careful to maintain good relations with allies such as India.

In global terms, Britain seems to be bucking the trend by turning left when other major democracies such as France and the United States seem to be heading in the other direction. Keir Starmer will be Britain’s fourth prime minister within two years, such has been the political volatility. And while Labour’s campaign has been about change, what many voters want most is simply stability.

(Andrew Whitehead is a former BBC India correspondent and also reported on British politics for the BBC. This is an opinion article and the views expressed are the author's own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.)