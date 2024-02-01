The 2024-25 Budget Must Tackle Jobless Growth and Rising Youth Unemployment

Measures to embrace the informal economy’s link with the formal must be supplemented by reducing the variegated disadvantages faced by women and lower caste groups in securing formal, more secure jobs.

An apathetic indifference to the informal economy, and not understanding what it is/means, creates additional trouble for workers and the government should aim to do more to create a labour-friendly environment that encourages informal sector workers especially those employed in small enterprises to register themselves, which would initiate a shift towards their regulation and protection.

This in turn would foster compliance with and awareness about labor laws and government policies benefiting the relatively disadvantaged workers in the informal sector. As of now, there is less faith and trust in the current regime’s governmentality to address most of these concerns, let alone doing so in a vote-on-account Interim Budget 2024.

(Deepanshu Mohan is a Professor of Economics and Director, the Centre for New Economics Studies (CNES), Jindal School of Liberal Arts and Humanities, O P Jindal Global University. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.)