Amid Bipolar NDA vs INDIA Bloc Contest in Telangana, BRS the Biggest Loser?

The Congress has marginally improved its vote share in the current Lok Sabha elections to a little over 40 percent from little less than 40 percent that it polled during the Assembly elections held in December 2023.

Despite the Opposition's cacophony over the alleged non-implementation of promises made during the Assembly elections, the Congress has retained its vote share. Therefore, the BJP surge is not related to any possible anti-incumbency against the Congress-led state government.

Meanwhile, the BRS vote share nosedived from 37 percent in the Assembly elections to around 17 percent in the current Lok Sabha elections – a mind-boggling 20 percentage point dip. This massive fall was despite the BRS supremo KCR's hectic campaign over these last few months.