Telangana Election: What is Congress' Strategy With the 'Minority Declaration'?

In 2018, only one BRS Muslim candidate from Bodhan in Nizamabad district, and seven AIMIM nominees from Bahadurpura, Charminar, Chandrayangutta, Karwan, Malakpet and Yakutpura (all Assembly segments of Owaisi's parliamentary constituency in Old Hyderabad city and one from Nampally in Hyderabad city) won their seat. Besides, Muslim votes are the deciding factor for candidates' victory in 40 of the total 119 Assembly seats and BRS has got a prop up here.

Considering all these factors, election strategist for the Congress, Sunil Kanugolu, submitted a report to the Congress high command in June 2022, stating that the party should go all out to woo minorities if it wants to come to power. The Muslims will not vote for the BJP and the choice for them is between the BRS and the Congress. This is the right time to get the Muslims back into the Congress fold, the report is learnt to have said.

Kanugolu is said to be the person who came up with the five guarantees for the Karnataka Congress, which became a game-changer for the party and the six guarantees announced by the TPCC are also his brainchild.